ESXi 6.5 Feburary 2017 Patch with NSX Support (Build 4887370)

VMware has published a patch for ESXi 6.5 and the corresponding vCenter Server version. This patch [..l}] and is the first 6.5 release to support VMware NSX.

Product: VMware ESXi 6.5
Release date: February 2, 2017
Patch: ESXi650-201701001
Build: 4887370
Links: KB2147869 | Download

Components

NSX Support for vSphere 6.5
Together with the patch, VMware has released a vSphere 6.5 compatible NSX version. Please note that VMware vSphere 6.5a is the minimum supported version for NSX for vSphere 6.3.0. Make sure that you update the vCenter to build 4944578 and ESXi hosts to build 4887370 prior to deploy NSX.

NSX 6.3 Support Matrix: NSX 6.5VMware Product Interoperability Matrixes

ESXi patch resolves vNUMA PSOD Bug (GP Exception 13 in multiple VMM)
This patch resolves an issue where attempts to perform vMotion of VMs from earlier releases of ESXi to ESXi 6.5 might fail with a purple diagnostic screen. This bug is explained in VMware KB2147958 (ESXi 6.5 host fails with Purple Diagnostic Screen: GP Exception 13 in multiple VMM world at VmAnon_AllocVmmPages)

 

